Maruti Suzuki launches refreshed Baleno hatchback in India today

The big news is a new 1.2-liter petrol engine for better mileage, plus both manual and AMT gearbox options.

The Alpha (O) variant gets safety boosts like Level 1 ADAS with blind-spot warning and front parking sensors.

Inside, there's a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and possibly even a CNG-AMT combo for lower running costs.

Expect prices to go up slightly from the current ₹5.99 lakh starting point.