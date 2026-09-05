Maruti Suzuki launches refreshed Baleno hatchback in India today
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Maruti Suzuki is rolling out the refreshed Baleno hatchback in India today.
The facelift brings a sharper front look with a new grille, updated headlamps, and fresh alloy wheels, while keeping the classic hatchback shape mostly the same.
Baleno gains 1.2L engine, Alpha(O) ADAS
The big news is a new 1.2-liter petrol engine for better mileage, plus both manual and AMT gearbox options.
The Alpha (O) variant gets safety boosts like Level 1 ADAS with blind-spot warning and front parking sensors.
Inside, there's a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and possibly even a CNG-AMT combo for lower running costs.
Expect prices to go up slightly from the current ₹5.99 lakh starting point.