Maruti Suzuki launches Smart Maintenance Plan offering flexible prepaid service
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Maruti Suzuki just rolled out its Smart Maintenance Plan (SMP), a prepaid service deal for both private and commercial vehicles.
You can pick what you need, like labor-only, parts and labor, engine oil, coolants, or even add-on coverage for things like clutches and brakes; so it's pretty flexible.
Maruti Suzuki's SMP locks maintenance prices
SMP helps you save at least 10% on labor costs and cuts down your parts bill too. Plus, your maintenance prices are locked in, so no surprises from inflation later.
Plans come in different durations and mileage options (up to 10 years or 160,000km for commercial rides), making it easy to find one that fits your driving style.
As Maruti Suzuki's MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi puts it, the idea is all about keep things convenient long-term.