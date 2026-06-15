Maruti Suzuki launches Smart Maintenance Plan offering flexible prepaid service

Maruti Suzuki's SMP locks maintenance prices

SMP helps you save at least 10% on labor costs and cuts down your parts bill too. Plus, your maintenance prices are locked in, so no surprises from inflation later.

Plans come in different durations and mileage options (up to 10 years or 160,000km for commercial rides), making it easy to find one that fits your driving style.

As Maruti Suzuki's MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi puts it, the idea is all about keep things convenient long-term.