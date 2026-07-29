Maruti Suzuki leads India's EV exports in April-June FY2027
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Maruti Suzuki has taken the lead in India's electric vehicle exports for April-June FY2027, shipping out 15,210 EVs, an impressive 97% of the country's total.
What's wild is they only entered the EV game last year, but their e-Vitara model has already made them a major player.
Maruti's e-Vitara exported to 47 countries
Since its launch in August 2025, the e Vitara has reached 47 countries with over 41,000 units shipped: top destinations include the UK Germany, Japan, Norway, and Switzerland.
Maruti's Rahul Bharti called it a "symbol of the success of hi-tech Indian manufacturing on the global stage" and said they'll expand EV sales at home as charging infrastructure grows.