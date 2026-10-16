Maruti Suzuki market share rises to 40.96% in H1 FY27

Maruti Suzuki just boosted its market share to 40.96% in the first half of fiscal 2027, up from 38.71% last year.

This jump comes from ramped-up production and strong demand for their small cars and SUVs: think Brezza and Baleno.

Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, says better vehicle availability really helped them pull ahead.