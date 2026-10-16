Maruti Suzuki market share rises to 40.96% in H1 FY27
Maruti Suzuki just boosted its market share to 40.96% in the first half of fiscal 2027, up from 38.71% last year.
This jump comes from ramped-up production and strong demand for their small cars and SUVs: think Brezza and Baleno.
Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, says better vehicle availability really helped them pull ahead.
Tata Motors overtakes Mahindra
Tata Motors has overtaken Mahindra to become the second-biggest player, now holding 14.82% of the market.
Mahindra dropped slightly to 13.58%, while Hyundai saw the biggest fall among top brands, sliding down to 11.57%.
Still, the whole passenger vehicle market grew by 28.3% compared to last year as brands keep switching up their strategies and lineups to match what buyers want.