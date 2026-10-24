Maruti Suzuki marks Victoris's 1st birthday with ₹22,990 Aurum Edition
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Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the Victoris SUV's first birthday with a new Aurum Edition kit, priced at ₹22,990.
Designed just for the strong-hybrid variants, this add-on brings copper accents on the skid plates and wheel arches, chrome touches on the grille and fenders, plus extras like body-side moldings, door visors, all-weather 3D cabin mats and a 3D boot mat, and a rear trunk sill guard to give your ride a more premium vibe.
Victoris fastest-selling in India to 1.5L
The Aurum Edition doesn't mess with the Victoris's 116-horsepower hybrid powertrain: performance stays the same.
What's cool is that the Victoris has already raced past 100,000 sales in India since launch, becoming the fastest-selling passenger vehicle in India to cross 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh sales since launch.