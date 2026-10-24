Maruti Suzuki marks Victoris's 1st birthday with ₹22,990 Aurum Edition

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the Victoris SUV's first birthday with a new Aurum Edition kit, priced at ₹22,990.

Designed just for the strong-hybrid variants, this add-on brings copper accents on the skid plates and wheel arches, chrome touches on the grille and fenders, plus extras like body-side moldings, door visors, all-weather 3D cabin mats and a 3D boot mat, and a rear trunk sill guard to give your ride a more premium vibe.