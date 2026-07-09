Maruti Suzuki opens 6,000th Kozhikode service center including EV servicing

Maruti plans about 500 new touchpoints

Looking ahead, Maruti plans to add about 500 more service touchpoints across India during FY2026-27.

Its network already reaches over 3,000 cities and towns. In FY2025-26, it serviced a record-breaking 28.4 million vehicles!

And if you like things digital, its app and AI-powered S-Assist make booking or tracking services super easy.