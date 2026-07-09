Maruti Suzuki opens 6,000th Kozhikode service center including EV servicing
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just opened its 6,000th service center in Kozhikode, Kerala, a big step for the brand.
The new spot covers all the basics with two service bays and three body repair bays, plus it's future-ready with dedicated electric vehicle servicing and charging.
Maruti plans about 500 new touchpoints
Looking ahead, Maruti plans to add about 500 more service touchpoints across India during FY2026-27.
Its network already reaches over 3,000 cities and towns. In FY2025-26, it serviced a record-breaking 28.4 million vehicles!
And if you like things digital, its app and AI-powered S-Assist make booking or tracking services super easy.