Maruti Suzuki partners with 6 accelerator startups for AI projects
Maruti Suzuki is teaming up with six fresh startups from its latest Accelerator Program: Goat Robotics, SheerDrive, Schijnenn Digital, GenbaNEXT, Swayatt Drishtigochar, and Swiftex.
Together, they'll work on smart AI projects to improve safety across manufacturing and operations, make operations more efficient, and better connected for customers.
Maruti Suzuki-backed startups receive paid pilots
Each startup gets a paid shot at developing real solutions—think safer ways to move materials in factories, tools that predict when machines need fixing, and smarter ways for dealers to connect with buyers.
They're also working on making materials easier to trace and speeding up how quickly new designs hit the road.
Maruti Suzuki evaluated around 6,800 startups
This move is part of Maruti Suzuki's ongoing push to support India's startup scene. It has checked out around 6,800 startups in seven years.
By mentoring and partnering with new talent, it hopes to drive more innovation in mobility across the country.