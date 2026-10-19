Maruti Suzuki partners with Gurugram authorities to upgrade traffic management
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Maruti Suzuki is teaming up with Gurugram authorities to upgrade the city's traffic management system.
They are adding 1,000 new cameras and radar units at 70 busy junctions, part of a push to make roads safer and keep an eye on rule-breakers.
Cameras monitor Gurugram traffic violations
With the upgrade, there will be 1,400 cameras watching over 93 junctions and 13 main roads.
The system will spot things like helmetless riders, triple seaters, red light jumps, speeding, and wrong-side driving, common issues that cause accidents.
Plus, all this tech connects directly to the city's command center for real-time action when someone breaks the rules.