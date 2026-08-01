Maruti Suzuki posts best-ever July sales in India 200,123 cars
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Maruti Suzuki just had its best-ever month, selling 200,123 cars in India this July, a big jump from last year.
Total sales, including exports and units sent to other manufacturers, hit 241,421. That's a massive 33.7% growth in just one year.
Baleno WagonR Brezza Ertiga lead sales
Most of the action came from popular passenger cars like Baleno and WagonR, plus a surge in utility vehicles such as Brezza and Ertiga.
Exports also climbed to over 30,000 units.
For April-July FY27 alone, Maruti moved more than 900,000 vehicles overall, keeping it firmly at the top of India's auto game.