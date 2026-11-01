Maruti Suzuki posts record October 2026 sales of 2,76,120 units
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Maruti Suzuki just hit its highest-ever monthly sales, moving 2,76,120 units in October 2026, a solid 25% jump from last year.
The big drivers? Strong demand at home with 2,26,248 units sold, plus exports rose to 49,872 units after a 59.3% surge.
Broad segment growth at Maruti Suzuki
Sales were up across the board: passenger vehicles climbed to over 2.12 lakh, utility vehicles reached nearly one lakh, and even vans and light commercial vehicles saw small gains.
This all-around growth shows Maruti Suzuki is still leading the pack in India and making big moves overseas too.