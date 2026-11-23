Maruti Suzuki raises car prices for 4th time this year
Maruti Suzuki just bumped up its car prices for the fourth time this year, blaming rising input costs.
The average hike is 0.31%, but it has not shared which models are affected yet.
Even with these changes, the company is facing a squeeze: record sales are rolling in, but profits are slipping thanks to pricier materials and tighter margins.
Maruti Suzuki records sales, profit falls
Last quarter, Maruti sold an all-time high of 6,96,654 cars, with small car sales up 35.9% and SUV sales soaring by 68.2%.
Still, net profit dropped by 26.36% as material costs now eat up 79.9% of its revenue (up from last year).
Despite these challenges, demand stays strong: there are still around 2 lakh pending bookings.