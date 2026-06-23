Maruti Suzuki raises e-Vitara prices in India up to ₹30,000 Auto Jun 23, 2026

Maruti Suzuki has bumped up prices for its e-Vitara electric SUV in India, marking its first-ever hike since launching earlier this year.

The increase hits select variants, with the top jump at ₹30,000, but the base Delta model stays put at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, prices stretch from ₹15.99 lakh up to just over ₹20 lakh for the high-end versions.