Maruti Suzuki raises e-Vitara prices in India up to ₹30,000
Maruti Suzuki has bumped up prices for its e-Vitara electric SUV in India, marking its first-ever hike since launching earlier this year.
The increase hits select variants, with the top jump at ₹30,000, but the base Delta model stays put at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Now, prices stretch from ₹15.99 lakh up to just over ₹20 lakh for the high-end versions.
e-Vitara offers up to 543km
The e Vitara offers two battery choices, 49 kWh or 61 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 543km per charge.
It's packed with tech like dual screens, connected features, ADAS safety systems, and more.
This price move follows Maruti Suzuki's recent companywide hikes due to rising input costs and puts the e Vitara head-to-head with rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV in India's buzzing electric SUV scene.