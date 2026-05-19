Maruti Suzuki readies 1st 3 row electric MPV YMC 2026-27

The YMC rocks a boxy SUV look with big drop-down headlamps, Ertiga-inspired vertical tail lamps, and sleek alloy wheels designed for better aerodynamics. No exhaust pipe here. It's fully electric. Smooth panels and pull-type door handles give it a modern vibe.

Maruti YMC offers 49kWh 61kWh batteries

You'll get two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Because it's bigger than the e Vitara, the range might be just under its max of 543km.

Maruti is looking at a volume potential of over 50,000 units to 1 lakh units, including exports, so you'll probably start seeing plenty of these on the road soon.