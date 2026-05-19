Maruti Suzuki readies 1st 3 row electric MPV YMC 2026-27
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first three-row electric MPV, codenamed YMC.
Recently spotted in testing, this electric vehicle is built on the e Vitara platform and should hit the roads by late 2026 or early 2027.
There's also a Toyota derivative planned for a later date, so expect some sibling rivalry.
Maruti YMC features boxy EV styling
The YMC rocks a boxy SUV look with big drop-down headlamps, Ertiga-inspired vertical tail lamps, and sleek alloy wheels designed for better aerodynamics.
No exhaust pipe here. It's fully electric.
Smooth panels and pull-type door handles give it a modern vibe.
Maruti YMC offers 49kWh 61kWh batteries
You'll get two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Because it's bigger than the e Vitara, the range might be just under its max of 543km.
Maruti is looking at a volume potential of over 50,000 units to 1 lakh units, including exports, so you'll probably start seeing plenty of these on the road soon.