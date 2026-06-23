Maruti Suzuki recalls discontinued Ignis hatchbacks over parking sensor fault
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Heads up, Ignis owners: Maruti Suzuki is recalling the discontinued hatchback because of a glitch in its rear parking sensor.
The issue is with the Controller Assembly, Park Sensor, which could mess up the reverse parking alarm.
To fix things, Maruti will swap out the faulty part for free.
Owners to schedule authorized free repairs
If you own an affected Ignis, Maruti is reaching out and asking you to book a repair at your nearest authorized workshop.
The replacement won't cost you anything: just set up an appointment and they'll handle it.
It's a solid move from Maruti to keep their customers safe and happy.