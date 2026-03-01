Maruti Suzuki reports 7% jump in total sales for February Auto Mar 01, 2026

Maruti Suzuki saw a solid 7.3% boost in total sales this February, hitting almost 2.14 lakh units.

While domestic sales stayed pretty steady at around 1.75 lakh, the real surprise came from exports—which shot up by over 56% to about 39,000 units compared to last year.