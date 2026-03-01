Maruti Suzuki reports 7% jump in total sales for February
Maruti Suzuki saw a solid 7.3% boost in total sales this February, hitting almost 2.14 lakh units.
While domestic sales stayed pretty steady at around 1.75 lakh, the real surprise came from exports—which shot up by over 56% to about 39,000 units compared to last year.
Utility vehicles had a strong month
Maruti's utility vehicles (think Brezza, Ertiga, and friends) had a strong month with nearly a 12% jump in sales.
On the flip side, compact cars lost some ground, dropping below last year's numbers.
Mini cars held steady with a small increase.
Vans and light commercial vehicles see modest growth
Passenger vehicle numbers barely changed from last year—so no big drama there—but vans and the Super Carry light commercial vehicle both saw modest growth.
All in all, it was a month of mixed signals but clear wins for SUVs and exports.