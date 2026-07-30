This is India's largest car manufacturing facility

The newly inaugurated Plant D at Hansalpur will initially produce Maruti Suzuki's flagship electric SUV, the e VITARA.

With this expansion, the company's total manufacturing capacity in India has increased to 29 lakh units per year.

The Hansalpur facility spans 640 acres and has seen a cumulative investment of ₹25,288.7 crore, including an estimated ₹3,900 crore for Plant D alone.