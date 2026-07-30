This is India's largest car manufacturing facility
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has officially opened the fourth plant at its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The new addition takes the annual production capacity of Hansalpur from 7.5 lakh units to a whopping 10 lakh units. This makes it not just India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturing site at one location but also the first Suzuki plant globally to achieve an annual capacity of one million vehicles.
Production details
Plant D to initially produce e VITARA
The newly inaugurated Plant D at Hansalpur will initially produce Maruti Suzuki's flagship electric SUV, the e VITARA.
With this expansion, the company's total manufacturing capacity in India has increased to 29 lakh units per year.
The Hansalpur facility spans 640 acres and has seen a cumulative investment of ₹25,288.7 crore, including an estimated ₹3,900 crore for Plant D alone.
Network expansion
Maruti Suzuki's largest export hub
The Hansalpur facility now has four plants that produce Baleno, Fronx, Swift, and e VITARA.
It has also become Maruti Suzuki's largest export hub, contributing nearly 47% of the company's total overseas shipments during FY2025-26.
The overall manufacturing footprint of Maruti Suzuki now includes four manufacturing locations with a combined installed capacity of 29 lakh vehicles per year.
Growth trajectory
'Gujarat a key manufacturing and export hub'
Since production began in 2017, the Hansalpur plant has grown rapidly.
It produced its first one million vehicles by October 2020 and crossed the five-million cumulative production milestone in May 2026.
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said Gujarat has become a key manufacturing and export hub for the company.
He added that this expansion will help meet growing domestic and international demand while supporting their "Make in India, Make for the World" strategy.