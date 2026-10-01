Maruti Suzuki sells 236,013 vehicles in September 2026, exports 44,219
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Maruti Suzuki just had a huge month, selling 236,013 vehicles in September 2026, way up from last year's numbers.
Most of these were snapped up in India (191,794 units), but exports also got a boost with 44,219 units exported.
Maruti passenger vehicles 181,838, mini/compact/mid-size 91,887
The real stars were domestic passenger vehicles, hitting 181,838 units sold. Mini, compact, and mid-size passenger cars led the pack with 91,887 combined sales.
Utility vehicles saw a big spike too, 78,911 sold.
Even Maruti's Super Carry light commercial vehicle and exports chipped in.