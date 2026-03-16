Maruti Suzuki sells 3 million Dzires in India
Maruti Suzuki's Dzire sedan just hit a huge milestone: three million units sold since 2008.
It's now among India's top-selling cars, joining the ranks of Alto, Swift, and WagonR.
In 2025 alone, over 200,000 Dzires found new homes, making it India's best-selling car that year.
Dzire's journey from 1 to 3 million sales
The Dzire reached its first million sales and later doubled that total.
Nearly half of today's buyers are young first-timers drawn to its modern design and loaded features.
Competing with cars like the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, the Dzire stands out in the sub-4-meter sedan crowd.
Latest model, features, and safety ratings
The newest model (launch date not specified in the source) starts at ₹6.26 lakh with gasoline and CNG options, delivering standout mileage: 25.71km/l (petrol AMT) and 24.79km/l (petrol manual), and 33.73km/kg for CNG.
It packs in cool stuff like an electric sunroof, a full-surround camera system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a five-star Global NCAP safety rating for peace of mind on the road.