Maruti Suzuki sells 3 million Dzires in India

The Dzire reached its first million sales and later doubled that total. Nearly half of today's buyers are young first-timers drawn to its modern design and loaded features. Competing with cars like the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, the Dzire stands out in the sub-4-meter sedan crowd.

Latest model, features, and safety ratings

The newest model (launch date not specified in the source) starts at ₹6.26 lakh with gasoline and CNG options, delivering standout mileage: 25.71km/l (petrol AMT) and 24.79km/l (petrol manual), and 33.73km/kg for CNG.

It packs in cool stuff like an electric sunroof, a full-surround camera system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a five-star Global NCAP safety rating for peace of mind on the road.