Maruti Suzuki sells over 2.13 lakh vehicles in February
Maruti Suzuki sold 2,13,995 vehicles in February 2026—a solid 7.3% boost over last year's numbers.
The company announced this on March 1, noting strong export growth while domestic sales were largely flat.
What about exports and domestic sales?
Domestic sales stayed steady at 1,74,840 units, with passenger cars making up most of the action (1,61,000 sold).
But exports really stole the show—shooting up by a huge 56.5% compared to last year.
How did individual models perform?
Utility vehicles like Brezza and Grand Vitara did great, with sales rising nearly 12%. Compact cars slipped a bit though, while mini cars saw a tiny bump. Even their Super Carry LCVs had a good month.
