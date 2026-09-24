Maruti Suzuki sets up 300kW solar hydrogen plant in Manesar

But that's not all; Maruti Suzuki is also building a big biogas plant at Kharkhoda (within FY 2026-27), investing ₹5,610 million in new compressed biogas projects, and its parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has already three biogas plants in Gujarat are operational with partners.

It's all part of its plan to lead the shift toward cleaner, more sustainable car-making in India.