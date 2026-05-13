Maruti Suzuki ships 3 million cars by rail across India
Maruti Suzuki just crossed a major milestone: 3 million cars shipped across India using railways.
That's a big upgrade from their old ways: rail transport grew from just 5% in 2014-15 to 26.5% of all dispatches in FY2025-26.
The coolest part? The last 1 million cars were sent out in only 21 months, showing how quickly things are speeding up.
Maruti Suzuki adds factory rail sidings
Maruti Suzuki became the first Indian automaker with railway sidings right inside its Hansalpur and Manesar factories, thanks to the PM GatiShakti initiative.
These setups can move up to 750,000 cars each year.
Using a hub-and-spoke system, Maruti now delivers vehicles from its Gurgaon, Manesar, and Gujarat plants to more than 600 cities through 22 distribution hubs, making car delivery smoother and greener for everyone.