Maruti Suzuki ships over 50,000 EVs worldwide since August 2025
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Maruti Suzuki just hit a big milestone: over 50,000 electric cars shipped worldwide since August 2025.
Their EVs are rolling out across Europe, the UK Norway, and Japan, giving the brand some serious global street cred in the electric vehicle scene.
Maruti Suzuki dominated India's EV exports
Between April and September 2026, Maruti Suzuki was behind nearly 93% of all electric passenger cars India exported.
With 16 models sent to about 120 countries and a major boost from its Gujarat plant's ramped-up production (now at 1 million vehicles a year), Maruti is clearly setting the pace for Indian-made EVs around the world.