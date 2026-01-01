Maruti Suzuki smashes export record with nearly 4 lakh cars shipped in 2025 Auto Jan 01, 2026

Maruti Suzuki just hit a new high, exporting 395,648 cars in 2025—a solid 21% jump from last year.

That's not just big for the company; it shows how India is stepping up as a global car-making hub.

With shipments to over 100 countries, Maruti kept its crown as India's top passenger vehicle exporter for the fourth year running.