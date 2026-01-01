Next Article
Maruti Suzuki smashes export record with nearly 4 lakh cars shipped in 2025
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just hit a new high, exporting 395,648 cars in 2025—a solid 21% jump from last year.
That's not just big for the company; it shows how India is stepping up as a global car-making hub.
With shipments to over 100 countries, Maruti kept its crown as India's top passenger vehicle exporter for the fourth year running.
What's driving the buzz?
Almost half of all Indian car exports in 2025 were Marutis—think Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Swift, and Dzire heading out to places like South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Japan, and Mexico.
Not just exports—home sales are up too
Maruti didn't just win abroad; it sold over 2.3 million cars in total last year.
December was especially strong with nearly 218k units sold—a big leap from before—driven by popular small cars and SUVs.