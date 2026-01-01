Renault India's sales jump 33% in December—here's what's driving it

The Triber and Kiger models are leading the charge—Triber sold over 2,000 units and Kiger nearly 950 just in October. November numbers were also solid, with total sales jumping 30% from last year. These models seem to be hitting the right note with buyers.

What's new at Renault—and what to expect next?

Renault rolled out refreshed versions of both Triber and Kiger this year, opened new 'R' stores, set up a design center, and now fully owns its Chennai plant.

Heads up: prices will go up by about 2% from January due to higher costs.

Plus, keep an eye out for the next-gen Duster launching January 26—it could shake things up even more.