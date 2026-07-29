Maruti Suzuki starts 2026 Brezza facelift deliveries across India
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Maruti Suzuki just kicked off deliveries for the 2026 Brezza facelift across India.
The refreshed SUV sticks to its four familiar variants (LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+), but now packs in more safety and tech features.
Plus, a CNG version is already available across select variants for those looking for greener options.
Brezza trims add safety and infotainment
Even the base LXi now comes with six airbags, ESP, ABS, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX anchors.
Step up to VXi for a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and alloy wheels.
The ZXi adds handy extras like a Blind Spot Monitor and tire pressure monitoring system, while the top-end ZXi+ gets a big 10.1-inch screen with Alexa voice assistant.
Engine choices include turbo-petrol, regular petrol, or CNG.