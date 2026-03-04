Maruti Suzuki to add 5 lakh cars per year capacity Auto Mar 04, 2026

Maruti Suzuki is planning a big jump in its car-making game—adding capacity for 500,000 more cars per year by FY27.

New production lines are coming to the Kharkhoda (Haryana) and Hansalpur (Gujarat) plants, mainly to tackle a hefty backlog and super-low dealer stock.

Right now, they can make 2.6 million cars yearly but still can't keep up with demand.