Maruti Suzuki to add 5 lakh cars per year capacity
Maruti Suzuki is planning a big jump in its car-making game—adding capacity for 500,000 more cars per year by FY27.
New production lines are coming to the Kharkhoda (Haryana) and Hansalpur (Gujarat) plants, mainly to tackle a hefty backlog and super-low dealer stock.
Right now, they can make 2.6 million cars yearly but still can't keep up with demand.
New production lines will go live in early and mid-FY27
The new lines go live in early and mid-FY27, each adding 250,000 units to the annual tally.
Even with strong demand—bookings shot up 20% in February—Maruti's monthly output is stuck at around 220k-230k cars.
The expansion should help them catch up and get more cars into customers' hands faster.
Maruti's ambitious target for the future
Maruti isn't stopping there. The Hansalpur plant will soon hit one million units yearly, focusing on electric rides like the eVitara and Ebella.
Exports are about 50,000 units per month, and exports remain in demand.