Maruti Suzuki to hike prices up to ₹30,000 from August
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Starting August 2026, Maruti Suzuki is bumping up prices on all its vehicles by up to ₹30,000.
The main reason? Rising input and logistics costs caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis.
The company says it tried holding off with months of cost-cutting but can't keep absorbing these higher expenses.
Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza at ₹7.39L
Maruti just launched the new Brezza SUV at ₹7.39 lakh, featuring updated engines and a new S-CNG Turbo option.
They're also introducing the e-Vitara, citing encouraging customer response, and have installed nearly 12,000 EV chargers across India.
Plus, Maruti is investing more in AI and digital tech while sticking with a multi-pathway strategy to give buyers plenty of choice.