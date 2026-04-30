Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹14,000cr in FY27, add 500,000 units
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Maruti Suzuki is planning its biggest-ever investment, ₹14,000 crore, for fiscal year 2027.
The goal? To upgrade its Kharkhoda and Gujarat plants and expand its production capacity by a massive 500,000 units in less than a year.
Chairman RC Bhargava upbeat on expansion
Chairman RC Bhargava sounded pretty upbeat about hitting this huge milestone, even wondering if any other company has pulled off such rapid expansion.
He reassured that Maruti will keep its profits healthy while growing fast.
The plan isn't just about making more cars for India: Maruti also wants to boost exports.