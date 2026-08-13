Maruti Suzuki to launch 2026 Baleno facelift early September
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the 2026 Baleno facelift in the first week of September, right before festival season kicks off.
The Baleno remains one of India's favorite hatchbacks, and this update aims to keep it ahead of rivals like Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz as competition heats up.
Baleno gets refreshed look, expected hybrid
The facelift brings a sharper look with a new grille, sleeker LED lights, redesigned bumpers, fresh alloy wheels, and updated taillights.
Inside, you'll find improved materials and an upgraded infotainment system with connected features.
The big news is Maruti's new affordable hybrid system is tipped to debut on this model, plus regular petrol and CNG options for those who want more choices.
Baleno to challenge i20 and Altroz
The refreshed Baleno will take on other premium hatchbacks like Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.
With these updates, Maruti wants to make sure the Baleno stays at the top of its game.