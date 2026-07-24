Maruti Suzuki unveils 2026 Brezza with 10.1-inch touchscreen, sleeker dashboard
Maruti Suzuki just pulled the wraps off the new 2026 Brezza, and it has some solid upgrades.
The highlight is a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen (up from older 9.0-inch), plus a sleeker dashboard with gloss-black trim that feels a bit more premium without changing the overall vibe.
Brezza adds ventilated seats ambient lighting
You now get ventilated front seats, great for hot days, along with ambient lighting to set the mood.
The HVAC controls are updated too, borrowed from the Victoris for a modern touch.
Even with these upgrades, there is still plenty of space for friends in both rows.
Brezza adds underbody CNG ADAS expected
The underbody CNG kit helps preserve boot space (though there is no spare tire across variants).
Front parking sensors are now available, and Level 2 ADAS features are expected.
All in all, Maruti seems focused on blending comfort with smart tech this time around.