Maruti Suzuki updates Brezza with front ventilated seats and touchscreen

Tata Nexon leads compact SUV sales

The compact SUV segment is huge right now, nearly half of all SUVs sold in FY26 (the 2025-26 financial year) were compacts.

While Brezza was briefly on top, it slipped behind Nexon in fiscal 2026 (1.8 lakh vs. 2.16 lakh units sold).

Still, with over 14 lakh Brezzas sold since its 2016 launch and rivals like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet in the mix, Maruti's latest upgrade shows it's not backing down anytime soon.