Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex sold 3 since June 4

Just 48 E85 stations in India

The main issue: there are just 48 E85 fuel stations in India, mostly around Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, making it tough for most people to fill up.

Even though E85 is cheaper per liter at ₹91.18, it doesn't go as far on a tank.

With few flex-fuel models and lots of uncertainty, most buyers aren't convinced yet, despite the government's push for greener options.

Analysts say more fuel stations and choices could help flex-fuel cars catch on.