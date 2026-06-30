Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex sold 3 since June 4
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Maruti Suzuki's new Wagon R Bioflex, which runs on ethanol-blended fuel, has sold just three cars since its June 4 launch.
Priced at ₹7.24 lakh (about ₹74,000 more than the regular model), the car can use blends up to E100, but is currently approved for E85 only.
Just 48 E85 stations in India
The main issue: there are just 48 E85 fuel stations in India, mostly around Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, making it tough for most people to fill up.
Even though E85 is cheaper per liter at ₹91.18, it doesn't go as far on a tank.
With few flex-fuel models and lots of uncertainty, most buyers aren't convinced yet, despite the government's push for greener options.
Analysts say more fuel stations and choices could help flex-fuel cars catch on.