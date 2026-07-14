Maruti Suzuki's flex-fuel WagonR Bio-Flex records 9 sales since launch
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Maruti Suzuki rolled out the WagonR Bio-Flex last month, aiming to kick-start India's flex-fuel car movement.
Designed to run on ethanol blends (E20 to E85) and support the government's green push, it hasn't caught on: just nine cars sold so far.
Bio-Flex carries ₹75,000 premium, limited E85
The Bio-Flex costs ₹75,000 more than the regular gasoline version, which makes people think twice.
Even though E85 fuel is cheaper per liter, it gives less mileage because ethanol packs less energy.
Plus, there are only 48 places in India selling E85 fuel (mostly in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai), so for most folks, finding the right fuel is a hassle.
Right now, this flex-fuel WagonR feels more like a niche pick for early adopters than a mainstream ride.