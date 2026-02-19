Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant to exclusively produce EVs by July Auto Feb 19, 2026

Maruti Suzuki is setting up a dedicated EV assembly line—called Production D—at its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.

Launching by July 2026, this move will boost the plant's yearly output from 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh vehicles and will be exclusively dedicated to EV manufacturing, expected to produce the Maruti eVitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella as well as future EVs.

This is expected to ease bottlenecks caused by sharing space with petrol models like the Fronx and help stabilize supply after July.