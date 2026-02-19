Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant to exclusively produce EVs by July
Maruti Suzuki is setting up a dedicated EV assembly line—called Production D—at its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.
Launching by July 2026, this move will boost the plant's yearly output from 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh vehicles and will be exclusively dedicated to EV manufacturing, expected to produce the Maruti eVitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella as well as future EVs.
This is expected to ease bottlenecks caused by sharing space with petrol models like the Fronx and help stabilize supply after July.
Current line still juggling ICE and EV models
Until July 2026, expect some wait times since the current line still juggles ICE and EV models.
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, admits supply will be tight for now but things will ease up once Production D goes live.
Looking ahead, Maruti has plans for another plant at Khoraj in the coming years that'll add even more capacity.
Fun fact: The eVitara is slated for export to over 100 countries!