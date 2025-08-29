Maruti Suzuki's new mid-size SUV teased ahead of debut

SUV to feature hybrid technology

The SUV will feature hybrid technology, keeping things efficient while staying appealing to buyers.

Maruti's also ramping up local production of hybrid battery parts with over 80% Indian components, and has started exporting its e-Vitara electric SUV to 100+ countries.

With this launch, Maruti is presenting a feature-packed, fuel-flexible, and stylish option in the crowded mid-size SUV scene.