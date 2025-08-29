Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's new mid-size SUV teased ahead of debut
Maruti Suzuki just dropped a teaser for its upcoming mid-size SUV, set to slot between the Brezza and Grand Vitara.
The sneak peek highlights some eye-catching 3D LED tail lamps.
Sold through the Arena network, this new ride is aimed right at rivals like the Hyundai Creta.
SUV to feature hybrid technology
The SUV will feature hybrid technology, keeping things efficient while staying appealing to buyers.
Maruti's also ramping up local production of hybrid battery parts with over 80% Indian components, and has started exporting its e-Vitara electric SUV to 100+ countries.
With this launch, Maruti is presenting a feature-packed, fuel-flexible, and stylish option in the crowded mid-size SUV scene.