Maruti Suzuki's Nexa hits 200th studio milestone Auto Feb 27, 2026

Maruti Suzuki just hit a milestone by opening its 200th Nexa Studio in Kharkhoda, Haryana, close to the company's Kharkhoda manufacturing facility.

This brings the premium Nexa network to over 740 outlets across more than 530 cities.

The Nexa Studio format, launched in August 2024, is designed for smaller cities and towns—where a big chunk of Nexa's sales actually come from.