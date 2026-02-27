Maruti Suzuki's Nexa hits 200th studio milestone
Maruti Suzuki just hit a milestone by opening its 200th Nexa Studio in Kharkhoda, Haryana, close to the company's Kharkhoda manufacturing facility.
This brings the premium Nexa network to over 740 outlets across more than 530 cities.
The Nexa Studio format, launched in August 2024, is designed for smaller cities and towns—where a big chunk of Nexa's sales actually come from.
Nexa Studios: A new way to sell cars
Nexa Studios combine car sales, servicing, and spare parts all in one spot, with single- or two-car displays and dedicated delivery areas.
This setup is aimed at new-age or aspirational customers and expands reach in tier-2 and tier-3 cities—places that now make up about a third of all Nexa sales.
Nexa's rapid growth and popular models
Since launching in 2015, Nexa has grown fast—opening 100 outlets across 94 cities within its first year.
In 2024-25 alone, it sold around 5.4 lakh cars (that's nearly a third of Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales).
Popular models like the Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Ignis, Jimny, Invicto, and eVitara are all part of the lineup.