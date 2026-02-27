Maruti Suzuki's NEXA Studios are taking over: Here's why
Maruti Suzuki just opened its 200th NEXA Studio in Haryana, and they're not stopping—plans are on for up to 700 studios across India by 2030-31 (FY 2030-31).
These compact showrooms are part of Maruti Suzuki's NEXA sales network, which presently has over 740 outlets across more than 530 cities.
NEXA's impact on Maruti Suzuki
NEXA has become a big deal for Maruti—the NEXA channel accounts for 40% of the company's overall sales.
The new studios are small but fully loaded: think sales, servicing, spare parts, EV charging spots, and popular models like the Baleno and Grand Vitara.
Maruti's pushing these into smaller towns, tier-two and tier-three cities, and semi-urban and emerging markets too.
If you're into cars or just curious about how brands reach new places (and people), this is one to watch!