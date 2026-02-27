Maruti Suzuki's NEXA Studios are taking over: Here's why

NEXA's impact on Maruti Suzuki

NEXA has become a big deal for Maruti—the NEXA channel accounts for 40% of the company's overall sales.

The new studios are small but fully loaded: think sales, servicing, spare parts, EV charging spots, and popular models like the Baleno and Grand Vitara.

Maruti's pushing these into smaller towns, tier-two and tier-three cities, and semi-urban and emerging markets too.

If you're into cars or just curious about how brands reach new places (and people), this is one to watch!