Maruti's Victoris hits 100,000 sales in India after 8 months

Victoris constitutes 14% of Maruti UVs

Victoris made up 14% of Maruti's total UV sales (out of over 7 lakh units) between August 2025 and May 2026.

It's now the fourth best-selling Maruti UV after Fronx, Ertiga, and Brezza.

Feature-wise, it packs Level 2 ADAS tech, an underbody CNG tank, three powertrain options, and a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Plus, it's making waves globally as Across, with nearly 5,000 units exported by March 2026.