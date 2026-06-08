Maruti's Victoris hits 100,000 sales in India after 8 months
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Maruti Suzuki's Victoris has zoomed past the 100,000 sales mark in India, and it did this in only eight months since its September 2025 launch.
The car's popularity spiked early: one-half of those sales happened within five months, and January 2026 was a standout month with over 15,000 units sold.
Victoris constitutes 14% of Maruti UVs
Victoris made up 14% of Maruti's total UV sales (out of over 7 lakh units) between August 2025 and May 2026.
It's now the fourth best-selling Maruti UV after Fronx, Ertiga, and Brezza.
Feature-wise, it packs Level 2 ADAS tech, an underbody CNG tank, three powertrain options, and a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Plus, it's making waves globally as Across, with nearly 5,000 units exported by March 2026.