Maserati launching facelifted GranTurismo GranCabrio and Grecale June 18

Styling and personalization while engines unchanged

You'll is expected to get new wheel designs and paint colors to choose from, plus Maserati's Officine Fuoriserie program may let you mix and match interior trims and upholstery for a more personal touch.

Under the hood, major mechanical changes are unlikely: the GranTurismo and GranCabrio stick with their 490-horsepower V-6s, while the Grecale offers either a 300-horsepower inline-4 or a 330-horsepower V-6.

All performance stats remain just as before, so it's really about looks and customization this time around.