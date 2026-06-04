Maserati launching facelifted GranTurismo GranCabrio and Grecale June 18
Maserati is rolling out expected updated versions of its GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale models on June 18.
The new editions focus on subtle exterior tweaks (think refreshed bumpers and air intakes) and more ways to personalize your ride.
It's been almost four years since these cars entered their current generation in 2022, so this facelift is all about keeping things stylish and current.
Styling and personalization while engines unchanged
You'll is expected to get new wheel designs and paint colors to choose from, plus Maserati's Officine Fuoriserie program may let you mix and match interior trims and upholstery for a more personal touch.
Under the hood, major mechanical changes are unlikely: the GranTurismo and GranCabrio stick with their 490-horsepower V-6s, while the Grecale offers either a 300-horsepower inline-4 or a 330-horsepower V-6.
All performance stats remain just as before, so it's really about looks and customization this time around.