Maserati reveals 1-off MC20 Cielo roadster with color-shifting paint

Inside, you get black Alcantara seats with laser-cut chevron patterns, orange stitching for a pop of color, and Trident logos on the headrests. There's a dedicated interior badge marking it as "ONE OF ONE." Tech-wise, it comes loaded with a Suspension Lifter system, advanced driver aids, and a premium Sonus Faber sound setup.

Performance specs and speed capabilities

This one-off is no slouch: its 3.0L twin-turbo Nettuno V6 pumps out 630hp and 720 Nm of torque.

Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox driving the rear wheels, it rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and tops out over 320km/h—definitely not your average Sunday cruiser!