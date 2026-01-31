Maserati reveals 1-off MC20 Cielo roadster with color-shifting paint
Maserati just dropped the MCPura Cielo Frozen Magma—a truly unique roadster—at the I.C.E. St. Moritz show in Switzerland.
Built through Maserati's Fuoriserie custom program, this car stands out with color-shifting "AI Aqua Rainbow" paint, bold orange details, gloss black accents, and 20-inch wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes.
Cabin features and tech upgrades
Inside, you get black Alcantara seats with laser-cut chevron patterns, orange stitching for a pop of color, and Trident logos on the headrests.
There's a dedicated interior badge marking it as "ONE OF ONE."
Tech-wise, it comes loaded with a Suspension Lifter system, advanced driver aids, and a premium Sonus Faber sound setup.
Performance specs and speed capabilities
This one-off is no slouch: its 3.0L twin-turbo Nettuno V6 pumps out 630hp and 720 Nm of torque.
Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox driving the rear wheels, it rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and tops out over 320km/h—definitely not your average Sunday cruiser!