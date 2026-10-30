Maserati's new GranTurismo, GranCabrio start at ₹2.62cr

The facelifted GranTurismo and GranCabrio models continue to be offered in base, Trofeo, and Folgore variants.

The base and Trofeo trims are powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that delivers 490hp/600Nm in the former and a more powerful 590hp/650Nm in the latter.

An eight-speed gearbox distributes power to all four wheels, but has been recalibrated for faster responses, enhancing overall performance.