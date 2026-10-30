Maserati's new GranTurismo, GranCabrio start at ₹2.62cr
What's the story
Maserati has officially unveiled the facelifted versions of its GranTurismo and GranCabrio models in India. They retail at ₹2.62 crore and ₹2.91 crore, respectively. The new iterations come with a host of updates, including an overhauled exterior design, revamped interior features, and enhanced mechanical performance. The company has also expanded its Fuoriserie personalization program to offer more customization options for customers.
Powertrain details
Both cars get V6 engine options
The facelifted GranTurismo and GranCabrio models continue to be offered in base, Trofeo, and Folgore variants.
The base and Trofeo trims are powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that delivers 490hp/600Nm in the former and a more powerful 590hp/650Nm in the latter.
An eight-speed gearbox distributes power to all four wheels, but has been recalibrated for faster responses, enhancing overall performance.
Speed stats
GranTurismo can reach top speed of 302km/h
The facelifted GranTurismo can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 302km/h.
The more powerful Trofeo model is even quicker, achieving the same speed in just 3.5 seconds and hitting a top speed of up to 320km/h.
The GranCabrio variant also impresses with its acceleration capabilities, going from zero to 100km/h in four seconds flat.
Electric performance
Folgore variants deliver up to 761hp
The Folgore (all-electric) variants of the facelifted GranTurismo and GranCabrio models retain their predecessor's 92.5kWh battery pack.
The battery is paired with three e-motors (one at the front and two at the rear), delivering a maximum power output of 761hp/1,340.
These models can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds (GranTurismo Folgore) and 2.8 seconds (GranCabrio Folgore), with top speeds of up to 325km/h (GranTurismo) and 290km/h (GranCabrio).
Enhanced features
Cars come with new 'Country' drive mode
All models of the facelifted GranTurismo and GranCabrio come with a new 'Country' drive mode. This feature increases ground clearance by 20mm at speeds up to 120km/h.
The WLTP-claimed range has also improved from 450km to an impressive 540km, thanks to a new system that disconnects the front motor when all-wheel traction isn't needed.
A 270kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 20-80% in just 18 minutes.