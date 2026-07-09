Massimiliano Messina: Nissan will wait to launch EV in India
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Nissan is gearing up to launch an electric car in India, but it's not rushing it.
Massimiliano Messina, who leads the AMIEO region, says the timing has to be just right: "I don't want to bring a car too soon, nor too late."
The company is waiting for clear government rules and signs that the market's ready before making its big EV debut.
Nissan aims to double market share
After learning from past EV launches that felt a bit early, Nissan is now taking things slow and syncing up with new policies like the CAFE fuel economy norms.
It is also aiming to double its market share by expanding from one model to four and has invested €700 million with its partner.
Its latest SUV, Tekton (priced at ₹10.49 lakh), just dropped and goes head-to-head with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.