Massimiliano Messina: Nissan will wait to launch EV in India Auto Jul 09, 2026

Nissan is gearing up to launch an electric car in India, but it's not rushing it.

Massimiliano Messina, who leads the AMIEO region, says the timing has to be just right: "I don't want to bring a car too soon, nor too late."

The company is waiting for clear government rules and signs that the market's ready before making its big EV debut.