Matter Aera 5000+ electric motorcycle launched at ₹1.94L

Matter's new Aera 5000+ electric bike is here, priced at ₹1,29,000 (introductory P-a-a-S vehicle price). It stands out with India's first four-speed manual HyperShift gearbox and a liquid-cooled motor, promising a certified range of 172km—making it a solid pick if you're thinking of going electric.

Performance and features The Aera 5000+ does 0-40km/h in just 2.8 seconds across three riding modes.

You get a seven-inch touchscreen for stats and navigation, plus ABS dual disk brakes for safety.

It's built for everyday rides.

Cost savings and flexible ownership Running costs are lower than petrol bikes.

There's also an AERA P-a-a-S (Product-as-a-Service) plan that splits the bike cost (₹1.29L) from battery use (₹1.16/km), making it easier on your wallet.