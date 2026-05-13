Max Hazan's HF355 Ferrari 355 V8 motorcycle sold for $500,000
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A wild custom motorcycle, built around a Ferrari 355 V8 engine, just sold for $500,000.
Crafted by Max Hazan in about 18 months and called the HF355, this bike started with an engine found on eBay and turned into something truly one-of-a-kind.
HF355 produces over 400hp
The HF355 packs over 400hp, weighs just 265kg, and could hit speeds up to 301km/h.
Hazan used the engine as part of the frame (like hypercars do) to blend function with creative design.
He described riding it as "It sounded like an Indy car in the pits. At full throttle, it's absolutely wild—like warp speed in a sci-fi," and the bike's price reflects both its engineering and artistic flair.