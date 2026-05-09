Max Hazan's HF355 with Ferrari F355 V-8 fetches over $500,000

HF355 largely handmade with premium components

Hazan says the bike's sound is absolutely wild, like an Indy car at full throttle.

Nearly every part was handmade, including its carbon-fiber body panels and custom frame.

The HF355 keeps things simple with minimal electronics and top-tier parts like Marchesini wheels, Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension, and a deep red paint job by expert Hitoshi.