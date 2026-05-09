Max Hazan's HF355 with Ferrari F355 V-8 fetches over $500,000
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A wild custom motorcycle powered by a real Ferrari F355 V-8 engine recently fetched more than $500,000.
Built by Los Angeles custom motorcycle builder Max Hazan, the HF355 packs up to 400hp and can hit speeds of 301km/h, all while weighing 265kg.
HF355 largely handmade with premium components
Hazan says the bike's sound is absolutely wild, like an Indy car at full throttle.
Nearly every part was handmade, including its carbon-fiber body panels and custom frame.
The HF355 keeps things simple with minimal electronics and top-tier parts like Marchesini wheels, Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension, and a deep red paint job by expert Hitoshi.