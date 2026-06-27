Mazda's Miata sports car has become quieter
What's the story
Mazda is working on a new Miata. The current fourth-generation model of its popular roadster has been around for nearly 12 years. The company has made several technical revisions and special editions during this time. However, in 2026, the company is still tweaking the convertible sports car to comply with Japan's latest external noise regulations. This has led to some major changes in the vehicle's design and features.
Regulatory changes
Mazda reduced the Miata's trunk space
The new noise regulations in Japan are forcing Mazda to make the Miata quieter, by fitting it with quieter tires and a larger silencer. The changes have resulted in packaging constraints for the Miata with a retractable hardtop, forcing Mazda to reduce its already tiny trunk space. Further modifications to the intake system have also been made to meet these external noise requirements.
Implementation timeline
New rules came into effect in October 2024
The new noise regulations were first enforced for newly approved models in October 2024, and will apply to existing models starting next month. Without these changes, Mazda would have been unable to sell the Miata in Japan from July onward. The Phase 3 vehicle noise regulations, which are based on the international UN Regulation No. 51 (R51-03), apply to all vehicles and lower the accepted dB levels to 68-72 depending on their power-to-mass ratio.
Special edition
Pure Sport special edition of the Miata
Along with the new noise regulations, Mazda has also launched a Pure Sport (PS) special edition of the Miata in Japan. The model comes with a smaller 1.5-liter engine and features a gray fabric roof, black 16-inch Rays wheels, and Brembo brakes with silver calipers. It also gets Bilstein dampers as standard for an enhanced driving experience.