The car has been around for nearly 12 years

Mazda's Miata sports car has become quieter

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:49 pm Jun 27, 202612:49 pm

What's the story

Mazda is working on a new Miata. The current fourth-generation model of its popular roadster has been around for nearly 12 years. The company has made several technical revisions and special editions during this time. However, in 2026, the company is still tweaking the convertible sports car to comply with Japan's latest external noise regulations. This has led to some major changes in the vehicle's design and features.