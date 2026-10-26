Mazda's 2027 CX-5 keeps $31,585 starting price and 187-hp engine
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Mazda's new 2027 CX-5 keeps its starting price at $31,585, no hike from last year.
You still get the same 187-hp engine and six-speed automatic, plus 17-inch wheels and a 12.9-inch infotainment display.
CX-5 gains Google built-in Gemini AI
The latest CX-5 now comes standard with Google built-in and the Gemini AI assistant, so you can use the voice assistant while staying focused on the road, making drives a bit easier (and safer).
The S Select trim starts at $33,735.
Mazda also is expected to add a hybrid version later this year for those looking for better fuel economy.
Stay tuned for more details!