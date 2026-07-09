McLaren debuts 788HS supercar limited to just 200 units

Legacy

What's next for McLaren after the 788HS?

The McLaren 788HS is the third model to wear the High Sport badge, following the 2012 MP4-12C HS and 2016 MSO HS. All 200 units will be pampered by MSO, making them highly customizable. As for what's next for McLaren, CEO Nick Collins has promised to reveal more details this summer. A successor to the current supercar family is likely in development, but an SUV could also be on the cards.