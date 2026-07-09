McLaren debuts 788HS supercar limited to just 200 units
What's the story
McLaren has unveiled the 788HS, a special-edition supercar that marks the end of an era for its iconic 720S, 765LT, and 750S lineup. The new car comes in two variants: Coupe and Spider. Each variant is limited to just 100 units, making it an exclusive addition to McLaren's lineup. The supercar packs a powerful twin-turbo V8 engine capable of producing up to 777hp and torque of up to 800Nm.
Performance details
The supercar can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds
The McLaren 788HS can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 330km/h. The Coupe variant weighs slightly over 1,260kg for an ideal power-to-weight ratio. For those looking for an even lighter model, McLaren offers an optional full carbon fiber body. Each car is customized by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), ensuring that every owner gets a unique vehicle tailored to their preferences.
Design highlights
It features forged center-lock wheels
The McLaren 788HS boasts a unique design with a new front splitter, raised active rear spoiler, and a redesigned hood S-duct. These features improve aerodynamics and reduce the impact of turbulent air. The car also has forged center-lock wheels that hide Senna-derived carbon-ceramic disks for better stopping power. The front axle is 5mm lower than that of the 750S, thanks to an improved hydraulic suspension system.
Legacy
What's next for McLaren after the 788HS?
The McLaren 788HS is the third model to wear the High Sport badge, following the 2012 MP4-12C HS and 2016 MSO HS. All 200 units will be pampered by MSO, making them highly customizable. As for what's next for McLaren, CEO Nick Collins has promised to reveal more details this summer. A successor to the current supercar family is likely in development, but an SUV could also be on the cards.