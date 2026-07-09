McLaren drops 788HS ending 720S 765LT 750S with 200 cars
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McLaren just dropped the 788HS, a special-edition supercar marking the end of its legendary 720S, 765LT, and 750S lineup.
Only 200 cars are being made, half coupes, half spiders, and each packs a serious punch with a twin-turbo V-8 pushing out 777hp and 800Nm of torque.
Personalized by McLaren Special Operations
This car rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at 330km/h.
The coupe weighs in at just over 1,260kg for that ideal power-to-weight feel, and if you want it even lighter, there's an optional full carbon-fiber body.
Every single car is personalized by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), so each owner gets something truly unique that fits their style.