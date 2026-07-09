McLaren drops 788HS ending 720S 765LT 750S with 200 cars

Personalized by McLaren Special Operations

This car rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at 330km/h.

The coupe weighs in at just over 1,260kg for that ideal power-to-weight feel, and if you want it even lighter, there's an optional full carbon-fiber body.

Every single car is personalized by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), so each owner gets something truly unique that fits their style.