McLaren invests £500 million in UK base to launch 1st SUV
McLaren is dropping £500 million ($675 million) into its UK base, hoping to boost sales and go head-to-head with Ferrari.
The plan includes launching McLaren's first SUV, opening a new assembly plant, building its own engines and transmissions, and creating 1,000 jobs by 2032.
The big reveal came from McLaren on Tuesday.
CYVN Holdings acquisition ends McLaren overproduction
After a major shake-up following its acquisition by Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings, McLaren now makes cars only when there's demand: no more overstock or discounts.
The upcoming performance SUV is its ticket into the booming luxury SUV scene.
COO Michael Straughan says expanding the lineup will help cut costs and make the company stronger.
Nick Collins says EV demand insufficient
McLaren isn't rushing in just yet.
CEO Nick Collins says there just isn't enough customer demand for EVs right now.